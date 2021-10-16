Ben Ayade

By Emma Una – Calabar

SENATOR Ben Ayade, the Cross River State governor says he would join other progressives across the country to make sure the All Progressives Congress, APC, retains power in 2023.

Speaking on Saturday in Calabar at the APC State congress, Ayade said the state is solidly in the hands of APC and those who are outside should join the train now before it gets too late.

“APC is the way to go and we are totally committed to make progress in our state and would join other progressives across the country to make the party remain in power.”

Mr Alphonsus Eba, the newly elected Chairman of the party said his election is a generational change on the party and called on those who aspired to lead the party in the state to sheathe the sword and work with him to mobilise more support and grow the party

“Let everyone evangelize and carry the message of APC to all and sundry across the state and win more souls for the party”

He said everyone in the party is important and would be carried along to make room for peace, fairplay togetherness and commitment to the party..

He assured that with his victory, the opposition will not ride roughshods on the APC in the state.

