By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Government has directed its workers to return to work on Wednesday or face severe sanctions.

The directive came through a letter from the Office of the Head of Service, Governor’s office, Geraldine Akpet-Ekanem ( Mrs), dated 12 October 2021, with Ref /GO/ HOS/99/VOL 1/150) obtained by Vanguard.

The said release claimed that their call back to duty was to enable them( government)process salaries of some workers who were yet to be paid for the month of September.

The letter partly read:”Following the industrial action embarked on by Organized Labour in the State on Tuesday, 12th October 2021, the State Government has directed all Permanent Secretaries and Workers to return to work with effect from tomorrow, Wednesday 13th October, 2021 at 8:00am.

“This is to enable the relevant officers facilitate completion of payment of salaries of Civil Servants who are yet to be paid.

“All Civil Servants are please directed to adhere strictly to this directive as failure to comply will attract severe sanctions,” she stated.

In a swift reaction Organised Labour described the letter by the Head of Service as one of the gimmicks of government to break their resolve adding that they were ready to go the whole nine yard as far as their demands were concerned.

Speaking with Vanguard on Telephone, Tuesday, Secretary of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council,JNC ,( TUC) Com. Clarkson Otu said it was part of a grand plan to truncate the strike action adding that it wasn’t going to work.

His words:” Government normally comes up with all kinds of tactics, gimmicks to destabilize or break the resolve of Labour, but it will never work, we are in agreement, with one mind and the aim is to get our demands which we are resolute about.

“No amount of tricks can ever break that resolve,they know the right thing to do is to negotiate ,instead they want to use the back door , this has further only proven that they are not serious ,neither do they have us at heart .

“Dialogue has always been the solution a d the way out ,they should come to a round table ,all the threat of sanctions and punishment is part of their plan to distablise us ,and it failed on arrival , these are just the early days ,we are ready , workers are ready ,” he said .

Meanwhile Vanguard learned that there was complete compliance in all MDAs as all the office were totally on lockdown .