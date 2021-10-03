…EzeIgbo in Council Suspends Eze Egenti as Ochigbo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

CRISIS is brewing within the ranks of Igbo Traditional Rulers Council, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, as the Eze Igbo-in-Council has passed a vote of no confidence on the Ochigbo of Kuching, Airport, road, Abuja Eze Uche Egenti.

Consequently, the Eze Igbo-in-Council said the embattled monarch has been suspended after an alleged thorough investigation of the activities of the Eze which it said ran contrary to the ethics, culture and traditions of the Igbo heritage.

But Eze Egenti said there was nothing to worry about as he is not the Ochigbo and that he had committed no offence.

He also said that his concern was that there should be unity among Ndigbo in Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja shortly after the celebration of this year’s Igbo day, the Ezeigbo Abuja, Eze Ibe Nwosu said the council was compelled to suspend Egenti to restore the sanctity of the Igbo tradition, adding that his (Egenti) conduct was unbecoming and unacceptable which according to him has brought demeanor to the Igbo race.

He alleged that the Ochigbo Kuchingoro, has used his position to cause disaffection and acrimony amongst the Igbo’s in the FCT and the Northern states, as well as the Ohaneze Ndigbo which contravenes the objectives and ideals of the traditional council.

According to him, “I also want to use this opportunity to inform Ndigbo, the Federal Capital Territory( FCT) and people of Nigeria that I have been compelled to remove chief Uche Egenti as Ochigbo of Kuchingoro. I crowned him as Ochigbo of Kuchingoro, but because of his unbecoming activities and conduct, my cabinet and I have resolved to dethrone him as Ochigbo. He is no longer Ochigbo in FCT, Abuja.”

However, Egenti claimed that his suspension and subsequent removal by the Igbo traditional rulers council was illegal, adding that he will challenge it. He also warned against people commercializing the Eze Igbo title.

