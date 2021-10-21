.

…Announces new policy directive on deployment of married, pregnant women to camps

By Luminous Jannamike & Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

As prospective Corp Members begin to troop in their numbers for the commencement of the 2021 Batch C Stream 1 orientation course, the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Wednesday, assured that all safety protocols will be observed at all centres to hinder the spread of the disease in camps across the country.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the assurance at a press briefing in Abuja, where he said there is synergy with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, to ensure the safety of prospective corps members and staff, noting that NCDC officials are present in all 37 orientation camps of the country.

Ibrahim, who was represented by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, stated that all camps have been fumigated and decontaminated in readiness to receive prospective corps members.

She added that testing of staff, corp members will be conducted at the entrance of the camp gate, as well as compulsory use of face masks, two-meter social distancing and other non-pharmaceutical interventions on safety protocols in all camps.

She said, “Prospective corps members and staff are aware of COVID-19 rules and safety protocols. In addition, every PCM and camp official would be tested at the camp gate and only those who test negative will gain access into the camp.”

To ensure the security of prospective corps members, Adeyemi said there is a cooperation between the NYSC and security agencies; like the Department of State Services, DSS, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and the Police.

Announcing a new policy directive on married and pregnant women reporting for orientation exercise, the NYSC said: “All married pregnant and nursing mothers that are not deployed to their husband’s place of domicile, can now proceed to the NYSC camps within their spouses’ states of residence but must present for registration in addition to other documents, evidence of marriage, husbands’ identity and evidence of husbands’ place of domicile.”