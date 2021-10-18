By Bashir Bello, KANO

No fewer than 4,400 youths have been engaged in Kano State to embark on house to house campaign to ensure behavioural change on proper handwashing and best hygiene practices to combat the spread of the covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The Managing Director, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, RUWASA, Ibrahim Bichi made this known while briefing newsmen to commemorate World Hand Washing day in the state.

Bichi represented by his Director, Planning and Community Mobilization, Yusuf Abdullahi said the youths numbering 100 each from the 44 local government areas of the state was to serve as change agents by sensitizing the people on hygiene and sanitation.

He further said already the youths have reached out to 130,000 households and work is still ongoing.

According to him, “there is a programme introduced by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Water Resource called “Clean Nigeria Campaign Youth Engagement Programme for handwashing to eradicate the spread of covid-19”.

“Under the programme, it was designed that 100 youths will be engaged in each of the 774 Local Government Areas across the federation. They have been engaged and trained on all aspects of hygiene promotion most especially with regards to hand washing and eradication of open defecation.

“In Kano, we trained 4,400 youths from all the 44 LGAs and were deployed across the state to go house to house to carry out this campaign. During the campaign, they demonstrate effective hand washing, they facilitate to the house how to construct a simple handwashing facility called TP tap which is locally arranged that you can effectively wash your hand under running water.

“They also check on the toilets to ensure they are improved. They advise the household on how to improve the toilet and how to effectively wash their hands.

“They are going house to house, schools and others to carry out hygiene and sanitation messages.

“Fortunately, it has started yielding results. We have a monitoring mechanism put in place at all levels. They have covered over 130,000 households basis on the report available to me.

“The youths are to serve as agents to influence behavioural change among the people towards practising good hygiene and sanitation. They were engaged to work for 3 months and have already spent 2 months.

“Where we have people who resistance to change, we have a body, Sanitation Vanguard under the Ministry of Environment to carry out enforcement,” Bichi however said.