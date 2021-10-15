By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of efforts to mitigate the importation of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Federal Government has released a revised travel protocol into Nigeria effective Monday, 25th October, 2021.

Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee PSC on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this in a statement issued late Friday in Abuja.



READ ALSO:Lack of scanners major cause of congestion at nation’s ports — Reps

According to him, “travellers arriving in Nigeria must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted not more than 72hours before boarding”.

He added that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated in-bound passengers will be required to observe a mandatory 7-day self-isolation in addition to a COVID-19 PCR test on days 2 and 7 after arrival.

“Fully vaccinated in-bound passengers will not be required to observe the mandatory 7-days self-isolation but will be required to do a COVID-19 PCR test on day 2 of arrival.

“Persons arriving on ‘Business’ trip or on official duty staying less than 7 days in Nigeria must be fully vaccinated, produce negative COVID-19 PCR result 72 hours before boarding; and conduct a PCR test on day 2 of their arrival.

“It will be recalled that the PSC Chairman, Boss Mustapha, had during the national briefing, promised that a revised travel protocol would be published. The review of the protocol is based on science, national experience, and global developments”, the statement added.