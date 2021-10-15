COVID-19

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of efforts to mitigate the importation of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Federal Government has released a revised travel protocol into Nigeria effective Monday, 25th October, 2021.

Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee PSC on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this in a statement issued late Friday in Abuja. 


READ ALSO:Lack of scanners major cause of congestion at nation’s ports — Reps

According to him, “travellers arriving in Nigeria must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted not more than 72hours before boarding”.

He added that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated in-bound passengers will be required to observe a mandatory 7-day self-isolation in addition to a COVID-19 PCR test on days 2 and 7 after arrival.

“Fully vaccinated in-bound passengers will not be required to observe the mandatory 7-days self-isolation but will be required to do a COVID-19 PCR test on day 2 of arrival.

“Persons arriving on ‘Business’ trip or on official duty staying less than 7 days in Nigeria must be fully vaccinated, produce negative COVID-19 PCR result 72 hours before boarding; and conduct a PCR test on day 2 of their arrival.

“It will be recalled that the PSC Chairman, Boss Mustapha, had during the national briefing, promised that a revised travel protocol would be published. The review of the protocol is based on science, national experience, and global developments”, the statement added. 

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.