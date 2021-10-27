By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has urged workers in the nation’s maritime sector to take COVID-19 vaccines to stay alive and stop the spread of the pandemic.

President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, in a statement, said the entire leadership of the Union had been vaccinated and had not experienced any negative effect as a result of the vaccines.

According to the statement, “Since the outbreak of the COVID –19 pandemic as declared by the World Health Organization, WHO, in March 2020, the disease has claimed over three million lives globally, with over 114 million cases being confirmed by laboratory tests as at March 2021.

“This number translates into hundreds of thousands of people in the Nigeria context as the pandemic has impacted almost every facet of life, causing global economies to stall, changing the way we work and affecting our relationship with people and family and stretching health care systems to the limit.

“In spite of the seeming grimness of the situation, scientific research, fortunately, gave rise to the production of vaccines which are 94 – 95 per cent effective, and these vaccines have proven true in clinical and trial studies of those at high risk and the elderly.

“COVID – 19 vaccinations offers a way to transit out of the pandemic and restore society to normalcy. Unfortunately, a lot of people question the efficacy of the vaccines which has resulted in a negative public opinion on the efficiency of administering it – the vaccines. Nothing is farther from the truth as scientific-based reports from world-class and reliable sources indicate that the vaccine is safe for use.

“To affirm our trust in the efficacy of the vaccine the entire leadership of the Union have been vaccinated and have not experienced any negative effect as a result of taking the vaccine. We are therefore persuaded that the vaccines are safe for use, and in this wise, we urge that every worker make himself or herself available for vaccination as this is the sure way to stem the spread of the pandemic and stay alive.”