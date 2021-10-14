Ebola: 2,167 people vaccinated in Guinea, DRC – WHO

By Bashir Bello

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero has on Thursday voiced out that it has lost quite a number of persons to Covid-19 pandemic hence the need for the residents to troop out enmasse and avail themselves for vaccination against the highly contagious disease.

The Monarch stated this in a special message to sensitize and mobilize the people to compliment government and other partners effort in the fight against Covid-19 in Kano.

Emir Bayero also enjoined the residents to ensure strict compliance to the laid down Covid-19 rules even after taken the vaccination and particularly that the harmattan season is fast approaching in order to avert the spread of the disease during the season.

According to him, “COVID-19 is real and many of our people have died of it. That is why we must do all we can to prevent it’s further spread. For the avoidance of doubt, I have been fully vaccinated and here is my vaccination card.

“The Harmattan season is fast approaching, during this time there is increased prevalence of influenza and catarrh. I encourage all the good people of Kano State to get vaccinated as soon as possible in order to avoid further complications by the contraction of the COVID 19 virus. Even after being vaccinated, our people are enjoined to continue observing prevention measures such as correctly wearing a face mask, washing hands frequently, ensuring social distance and avoiding large gatherings except for prayers.

“This has become necessary to help in sensitizing and mobilizing our people to support the efforts of the Government and development partners to address such issues.

“I commend the efforts of the Federal and Kano State Government for procuring vaccines to protect the people against COVID-19 infection. I also commend the efforts of the State Task Force on COVID-19 and development partners who have been providing support to ensure that Kano achieves herd immunity.

“At this juncture, I also use this avenue to call to duty our Traditional and Religious Leaders. I am instructing all District Heads, Traditional title holders, Village heads, ward heads, Imams, and other traditional and religious leaders in my domain to be champions in promoting the issues I have raised. Copies of this speech are to be immediately shared with them for compliance. I have also asked the Kano State Emirate Councils Committee on Health (KASECCoH) to monitor compliance and report back to me,” Emir Bayero said.

The Monarch also spoke at length on other burning issues surrounding basic education for the children as well as health issues surrounding exclusive breastfeeding, polio immunization and cholera outbreak among others in the state.

Earlier, the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF Chief of Field Office in Kano, Maulid Warfa said on it part it is carrying out advocacy and working closely with the Emirate as well as government at all level by providing the technical support towards attaining the aforementioned issues in order to have a healthy and productive society.