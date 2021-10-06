By Innocent Anaba

A National Industrial Court suiting in Ibadan, Oyo State, Wednesday, vacated an ex-parte order it made suspending the 7th Triennial Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, slated for Umuahia, Imo State.

With the development, all encumbrances to the gathering of journalists in Nigeria have been cleared.

Recall that Soji Amosun and Ayokunle Ewuoso of Ogun State Council of the NUJ are applicants in the suit.

Recall also that Soji Amosun and Ayokunle Ewuoso, had earlier procured an interim order in Suit No: NICN/LA/310/2021 against the same defendants and with the same set of facts at the Lagos Judicial Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria on August 27, 2021, which elapsed after 14 days.

Reacting to the vacation of the order, President of the NUJ, Chris Isiguzo, who is running for a second term, in a statement, said: “To the Glory of God, the e-parte order obtained by some union members in Ogun State Council from the Ibadan Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria suspending the 7th Triennial Delegates Conference has been vacated by the court in Ibadan today.

“With this, all encumbrances have been cleared. I, therefore, use this opportunity to welcome our teeming delegates from across the country to Umuahia, Abia State. In all, the union is the winner as collective interest surpasses individual’s interest.”

