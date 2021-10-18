.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court, sitting in Ikirun, has restrained the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi from removing an Islamic cleric, Shayk Asiru Imran, as the Otun-Ajanasi of Iwo.

Justice A. Adegoke also ordered the Oluwo and members, Board of Trustee, Iwo Central Mosque against restraining Shayk Imran from worshipping or performing his duties at the eid praying ground or Iwo Central Mosque

The Oluwo had in June 2019 during an Eid prayer orally pronounced the removal of Imran as Otun Ajanasi and stopped him from worshipping in the mosque.

A copy of the court’s judgement delivered on Monday, October 11, 2021, and made available to Vanguard by Shayk Imran, he (Imran) approached the court, seeking an order perpetual injunction restraining Oluwo, the Commissioner of Police in the state and three other defendants from removing him as Otun Ajanasi, restraining him from attending Eid function and the Iwo Central mosque and two other reliefs.

“Having studied the entire case, it appears that parties herein are ad idem as to the inviolability and sacrosanctity of the applicant’s fundamental right to freedom of movement and freedom to practice any religion of his choice.

Although the 2nd and 3rd respondents have denied ever preventing the applicant from exercising or enjoying his rights as provided in the constitution even in the face of the applicant’s allegation, it will not be out of place to declare and reiterate the sanctity and inviolability of the applicant’s right to worship at a Muslim prayer ground, including the Iwo Central Mosque or any other ground.

“A holistic reading of the submissions of all counsel on this point shows that all are on the same page in this regard. Reliefs 1 and 2 are hereby granted by me without much ado.

“In the circumstance, it is only reasonable that relief 3 be granted being an injunctive relief to protect the rights ready declared above. Relief 3 is equally granted as prayed, applicant succeeds in this suit”, the judge ruled