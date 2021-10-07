An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered that a 25-year-old man, Alabi Wale, should be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman.

The police charged Wale, whose address was not provided, with rape.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mojisola Salau, did not take the plea of Wale.

She directed the police to return the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Salau adjourned the matter until case Oct. 25 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Sodiq Adeniyi told the court that Wale committed the offence on Sept.28 in Ikere-Ekiti.

Adeniyi told the court that Wale and the victim lived in the same neighbourhood.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 2(2) of Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of the DPP.

