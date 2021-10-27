An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered that a 25-year-old man, Kole Ajagunla, who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti.

The police charged Ajagunla, whose address was not provided, with defilement.

Magistrate Abdulhamid Lawal, who did not take the plea of Ajagunla, directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.He adjourned the case until November 15 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Bamikole Olasunkanmi told the court that Ajagunla, committed the offence on October 23 in Ado-Ekiti.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti, 2012.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria