A Federal High Court on Wednesday ordered that a 25-year-oldman, Samuel Omolowo, who pleaded guilty to cultivating 3.69 hectares of cannabis, be remanded in a correction centre.

Omolowo pleaded guilty to unlawful cultivation and dealing in narcotics.

Justice Uche Agomoh ordered that Omolowo should be remanded in Agodi correctional centre, pending sentencing.

Agomoh adjourned the matter until Oct. 25 for presentation of fact and sentencing.

Earlier, counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye informed the court that Omolowo was apprehended on the 3.69 hectares of land on May 27.

He said that the farm was located in Olosun Village, at Akinyele Local Government of Oyo State.

The prosecutor also said that Omolowo was caught in possession of 19g of Cannabis.

In his plea earlier, Omolowo, begged for leniency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NDLEA act prescribes a maximum of life imprisonment for anyone found guilty of cultivating or dealing in Narcotics.

