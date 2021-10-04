By Henry Ojelu

A serving Police officer, Adetokunbo Ogunjobi has been ordered by a Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba, Ikeja, to refund N200,000 to a client, Ifeanyi Chinonso who purchased a car from him without customs papers.

Mr. Chinonso through his lawyer, Iwowo Anthony of Ubani and Co, had dragged Ogunjobi who doubles as a car dealer and owner of Ogunjobi Motors, before the court for reneging on an agreement to refund his money after it was discovered that the 2014 Toyota Camry he sold to him, had no customs documentation.

In his statement before the court, Chinonso claimed that sometime in 2019, Ogunjobi sold the said car to him for N2,800,000 and gave him assurance that the customs papers were genuine.

Upon inquiry at the customs office at Ikeja, Chinonso stated that it was discovered that the papers were fake as no customs duty was paid on the car.

He further stated that despite the discovery, Ogunjobi refused to take back the car, until his lawyer petitioned the Lagos State Commissioner of Police over the matter.

Following the intervention of the CP, Chinonso said Ogunjobi made a cash refund of N2.2million on May, 2020 with an undertaking to repay the balance by September 2020.

According to him, Ogunjobi has since refused every appeal to pay the balance.

Chinonso’s claim before the court against Ogunjobi includes N200,000 refund, N250,000 for special damages, N100,000 for general damages and N100,000 for cost of action.

Delivering judgment on the matter, Magistrate T.R.A Oladele upheld the claims of the claimant which were unchallenged and ordered Ogunjobi to refund the balance for the car.

She said : “The defendant is to immediately pay to the cIaimant, the sum of N200.000 being outstanding debt owed to the Claimant by the Defendant borne out of a failed transaction for the purchase of a Toyota Camry 2014 model.

“The Defendant is also to pay to the Claimant, special damages in the sum of N50, 000.

“The Defendant is as well to pay to the claimant general damages in the sum of N25,000. The cost of N20,000 awarded against the defendant in favour of the Claimant.”

