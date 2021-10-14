By Onozure Dania & Chioma Ebirim

Lagos—A 38- year old man, David Adeyemi, was yesterday sentenced to six months imprisonment, by a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting at Tinubu, for unlawfully assaulting a staff of Eko Electricity Company while on duty.

Magistrate Miss T. A. Idowu, handed down the verdict, after finding him guilty of the offence and sentenced him without an option of fine.

She held that the sentence is to run concurrently.

The Magistrate said “The Prosecution was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, that the defendant committed the offence of assault, after calling three witnesses who testified before the court.

“I found the defendant guilty of count one and he, is to serve three months jail term. He is also guilty of count two which is beating the complainant, while he was on duty and he is hereby sentenced to three months imprisonment, without an option of fine.”

The defence counsel Mr Simon Njoku, in his allocutus, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, before the convict was sentenced, the Prosecutor Inspector Friday Mameh, told the court that the convict committed the offence where he was a tenant.

He said the convict had just packed into an apartment, where the former occupier of that apartment left unpaid electricity bill, and refused to pay, adding that rather than the convict to settle it with the former occupier of the apartment, he did not.

He took it out on the complainant Dago Hammed, when he came to disconnect the light, over accumulated bill, by unlawfully being beaten and assaulted by the convict.

The convict was arraigned on a two count charge on October 4, 2017.