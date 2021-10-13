By Juliet Umeh

Worried by the rate of unemployed graduates roaming the streets, Chairman of MultiMix Academy, manager of Malaysia University of Science and Technology in Nigeria, Dr Obiora Madu, has called on the government to trim down the courses offered in various institutions of higher learning to accommodate relevant courses.

Madu made the call in Lagos at the e-convocation ceremony for class of 2020/2021’s convocation Master of Business Administration, MBA programme.

The institution graduated about 32 students from across the country in Supply Chain Management and Logistics.

While offering advice on how to solve the challenge of unemployment and make the graduates relevant today, he said: “We should trim down the number of courses in our universities and concentrate in the areas more relevant.

“It doesn’t make sense to just churn people out and throw them into the streets because that’s what we’re doing. Look at the number of people who are unemployed, it’s not about going to the university; it’s about a career you want to find yourself.

“There are some careers that have more perspective than others. Logistics and Supply Chain Management is the fastest growing carrier. We have just concluded a curriculum development for NUC. So, very soon, you will see BSC Logistics and Supply Chain Management. Some universities have started it at Masters level,” Madu advised.

Explaining the reasons for the focus on Supply Chain Management, the Managing Director of the Academy, Mrs. Oluchi Okafor, said Supply Chain Management is one of the more overlooked industries despite that it is practical in everyday living.

She said: “Supply chain is getting goods or services from the points of production to the point of consumption. Now, that entire chain is what we are concerned about. And even with the pandemic, you see that it was a major challenge.

Okafor added: “We are very proud of the fact that we are completely and totally focused on the field in terms of training.