…Says Fact Keeps Speaking for itself.

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East geopolitical zone has felicitated with the Abia State House of Assembly speaker, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji on his recent emergence as the winner of The Sun Global Service Award for 2020.

The group in a release signed by Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem, President General and Comrade Okey Nworu Publicity Secretary made available to Vanguard, said Fact Keeps Speaking for itself.

COSEYL said the award comes from The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun newspaper, as an annual mark of honour to leaders, at various capacities, with sterling qualities and outstanding track record in service to humanity and society.

According to the group,” Indeed, this shows that the speaker, apart from his legislative role of piloting of the House, has reached a glorious height and milestone in touching and impacting lives of others, the poor for the most part.”

” It is therefore no surprise that one of the biggest publishing firms in Nigeria decides to bestow the 2020 award on him after due consultation and diligence. “

COSEYL is delighted having, heretofore, celebrated the speaker for his landmark legislative achievements and innovations in diverse areas. As a youth coalition and group, we feel represented by the speaker who in a sense is a “youth”.

He has blazed the trail and set many examples which the youth and other aspiring politicians and speakers should emulate. The fact, indeed, speaks for itself.

“As the speaker of the current and seventh House, the speaker has navigated the House towards achieving many legislative breakthroughs. These are: the Abia State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, Abians in Diaspora Commission Law and many others. “

The speaker, currently, is building nine mini stadia across his constituency which will go a long way in helping the youth re/discover their creative talent. As a lawmaker and speaker, the speaker’s politics does not speak partisan language as he reaches out to all the parties in the House. It is for these and more reasons that the Board of Editors of the Sun publishing firm decided to honour him with this excellent award.

The politics and philanthropy of the speaker resonates with our ideology as a youthful group and we call on other political office holders in the country and beyond to learn from him just as we call on the other speakers of the Houses of Assembly in the country to do same. We felicitate with Mr. Speaker Rt. Hon. Chinedu Orji and pray for more, the group said.