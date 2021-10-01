By Lawani Mikairu

The Chief Executive Officer of Copterjet International, Captain Victor Olorunyomi , yesterday ( Thursday ) said the company is now properly positioned to assist airlines and other aviation stakeholders to aquire and manage their assets.

Captain Olorunyomi made this declaration during the official brand launch and unveiling of logo of Copterjet at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The event was also used as a platform for CopterJet to showcase its capacity to change the course of the aviation industry through its cutting-edge solutions as well as its end-to-end specialist services.

Speaking at the event, Captain Olorunyomi listed the services the company engaged in to include: aviation consulting, aircraft brokerage(acquisition ,marketing and sales),aviation asset development and management and logistics.

According to him, “our coming marks the beginning of a new dawn and also an historic event in the aviation industry. The challenge of fulfilling their financial obligation to lessor by airlines in the course of leasing aircraft will be over with the birth of Copterjet International, as we specialise in aircraft and equipment leasing solutions”.

” Our Unique Selling Proposition (USP) is the ability to close the gap that makes it difficult for airlines(lessee) to fulfil their own obligation after leasing aircraft from lessor,” he added.

The Copterjet International CEO revealed that he would be willing to work with financial institutions to build on the existing feat that has been achieved in the industry . He also advised that for aviation to become the driver of the Nigerian economy stakeholders must initiate and collaborate with one another.

“As a nation, if we must drive the economy ,we must initiate a collaboration to move the industry forward. We must drive the aviation sector to propel other sectors of the economy,” he said.

He further appealed to the federal government to support airline operators by giving them single digit interest loan . He , however, advised airlines to ” review their business models,continually develop robust strategies and re-appraise their business.

Also speaking at the event, the National President, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers(NAAPE), Engr. Abednego Galadima, commended Copterjet for coming into the industry at a time COVID -19 is still ravaging all sectors of the economy including aviation.

“Copterjet will provide solutions to aircraft and equipment leasing which has been a huge gap in the sector.”

“Copterjet is built on a solid rock .With our cooperation in the industry , Nigeria will experience newness and they will provide other impetus to the industry. They have come and come for good,” Galadima said.