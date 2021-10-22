As price of cooking gas soars nationwide, a National Youth Service Corps member in Enugu State, Chioma Ede, 27, has embarked on the sale of multipurpose charcoal stove.

Ede told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday that the multipurpose Charcoal stove was locally made and could be used for cooking, brooding, baking and roasting.

The Mass Communication graduate of Ebonyi State University, added that it was specially designed with clay, strong aluminum and cement and could last for a minimum of four years depending on the usage.

“The clay in the stove does not allow the heat coming out from the charcoal to escape quickly thereby allowing you use a small quantity of Charcoal to cook a large meal.

“The charcoal stove is completely sealed to prevent dirt coming out of the charcoal from littering your cooking environment and there is an opening in the stove where you can dispose the dirt when it gets filled up,” she said.

According to her, the charcoal stove comes in different sizes which ranges from the family medium size at N5,000 to the commercial big size at N10,000.

“Having this particular stove in your kitchen can help you save the cost of cooking gas and also eliminate your exposure to harmful gases and gas related dangers,” she said.

Ede, who hails from Ebonyi, said she sourced the product from Lagos and Cotonou, Benin Republic adding that she had been in the business with her mother for the past 10 years.

She told NAN that through the business, her mother trained her and her siblings.

The corp member said she started the business in Enugu late September to enable her support her mother and cope with the economic hardships in the country.

Ede said she needed funds to invest in the business to enable her meet the demands especially with the rising cost of cooking gas across the country.

