.

Following the hitch-free national convention of the People’s Democratic Party in Abuja on Sunday morning, Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom Chief Olumide Aderinokun reiterated that the mission to rescue Nigeria in 2023 has commenced.

The PDP chieftain who is eyeing the Senatorial seat for Ogun Central expressed delight with the two-day gathering of the party faithful that started on Saturday through to Sunday morning.

The national convention that took place in Abuja saw 21 executives elected with three positions contested while the 18 others were unopposed.

In a statement signed by his media aide on Sunday, Chief Aderinokun charged the National Working Committee led by national chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the party commences work to regain power in the next two years.

“Firstly, I congratulate the newly-elected officials into our great party’s National Working Committee and the entire members for the smooth convention,” Chief Aderinokun said.

“The message we have sent out to Nigerians is that the PDP is ready to rescue the country from the hands of bad governance and disastrous slump.

“Nigerians can believe that a new dawn for a better future has started because we are more than ready as a party to deliver a country of our dream after six years of struggles.

“I charge all the new executives and entire members to remain resolute and steadfast as we double our efforts in reclaiming the leadership mantle for Ogun State and Nigeria in the 2023 general elections. Let’s get working.”

Vanguard News Nigeria