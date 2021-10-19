By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- A coalition of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, groups, Tuesday, threw their weight of support behind the aspiration of Ambassador Usman El-Kudan for the Office of the national youth leader of the party in the October 31st elective convention.

Addressing journalists at the unveiling of El-Kudan in Abuja, Aderemi Olusegun, national coordinator of the groups said the aspirant ticks all boxes when it comes to experience, capacity and knowledge of the workings of the PDP.

“In terms of capacity and competence, Amb. El-Kudan is the right choice. On behalf of the PDP youth wing of our party, we present to you Amb. Usman Sani El-Kudan to contest for the office of the PDP national youth leader as our consensus candidate.

“The call to make an indelible worthwhile contribution to build and enliven the PDP youth wing could only explain why Amb. Usman Sani El-Kudan decided to throw his hat in the ring to contest the position of PDP national youth leader in this forthcoming elective national convention scheduled for 30th and 31st of October, 2021,” he explained.

El-Kudan coordinated the Kaduna state chapter of the PDP National Youth Vanguard, and was later elevated as the North-West zonal coordinator and national organizing secretary of same group

In 2014, Usman El-Kudan became Special Assistant to the Special Adviser (political) to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria and in 2015, he was appointed Special Assistant (special Duties) to Governor Ishaku Darius of Taraba State,

Justifying reasons for rallying round the aspirant, Olusegun said El-Kudan is known across Nigeria and among the youths and party elders. “He is a loyal and a faithful party member. He has plan to organize and institute PDP youth fora, seminars and workshops, where PDP youth will be taught basic skills through the support of PDP governors and relevant stakeholders. He also has plans to empower the youths through information technology platforms and enterprises,” he added.

El-Kudan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.