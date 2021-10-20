By Dirisu Yakubu

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, may have settled for Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the next national secretary of the party, after the later met with them in a close door meeting on Wednesday.

Anyanwu alongside the consensus national chairmanship candidate of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu met with the governors, at the Akwa Ibom governors’ lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, shortly they were screened by the screening committee ahead of the October 31 elective convention.

Our correspondent gathered that Anyanwu who enjoys the backing of Governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Abia and Enugu state respectively has emerged the pick of the 13 governors of the PDP and now has only Okey Muo-Aroh standing between him and the office of the national secretary following earlier withdrawal from the race of Cyril Maduabum.

A party official told Vanguard in confidence that Maduabum’s withdrawal followed the intervention of the governors who told him to yield ground to Anyanwu.

“Maduabum, the DG of the PDP Governors’ Forum has been a loyal servant to our governors and has served them well. So, when they called on him to shelve his ambition for now, he listened. They want Anyanwu to serve as the next national secretary. That is why he penned a letter of withdrawal addressed to the chairman of the convention planning committee earlier today (Wednesday),” he said.

Meanwhile, Tambuwal said the meeting with Ayu and Anyanwu had nothing to do with governors’ endorsement of them, saying they came to interact with one or two governors.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Tambuwal said, “They (Ayu and Anyanwu) came for a private discussion with one or two governors. They had their private discussions and left.”

He gave an update of preparations leading to October 31, saying “we have just finished our meeting where we received briefings from the convention planning/organizing committee, the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, that we are on course and by the grace of God, they have almost concluded every arrangement and plan for a very successful, free and fair convention for the PDP coming up on the 30th and 31st of this month.

“We are very grateful to the convention planning committee and other sub-committees for the work they are doing. We are optimistic that PDP is going to come out more united from this convention and much more ready to provide the desired platform upon which many Nigerians can realize their aspirations and we shall continue to deepen our democracy and work together as democrats for greater Nigeria.

“The work for the convention is in progress for us to have a successful, hitch-free and peaceful convention.”

The meeting was attended by Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ahmed Fintiri (Adamawa) Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi). Governors Darius Ishaku and Samuel Ortom of Taraba and Benue states respectively were represented at the meeting.

Vanguard News Nigeria