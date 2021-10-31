. Describes national convention as successful

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, in Akwa Ibom State and a former minister of Lands, Housing & Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien has decried a situation where governors have taken over all aspects of goverance in the country.

Essien who made the assertion on Sunday in Uyo, while reacting to the outcome of the just concluded national elective convention of the PDP in Abuja stressed that the situation was not the democracy known to the people and, therefore, has to be halted.

He said it was not surprising to him that only the preferred and consensus candidates of the 13 PDP governors emerged victorious at the national convention, because they are in charge of the party.

He however, expressed happiness that the convention came out successfully without ill-feelings.

His words: “The convention was well organized and it came out successfully without much acrimony. So most members of the party are happy with the outcome, particularly with the caliber of people that have emerged as party executives at the national level.

“Unfortunately, the outcome of the PDP convention goes further to confirm that the governors have taken over all aspects of governance in the country. The governors have been determining who gets into positions at the local government level.

“They have been determining who goes to the House of Assembly, they have been determining who serves in their State Executive Council. They have also been determining who goes to the national Assembly.

“And recently they were asked to nominate members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party. And now they have determined who is a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party; this was the last one and now they have taken it.

“And only 13 governors are determining these for the entire country. This situation has to be halted.This is no longer the democracy that we knew, which was government of the people , by the people and for the people”

The elder statesman who declined further comments on his party’s national convention ,however, stressed, that if the situation was not put to an end that what the practice in Nigeria was going to be, “government of the governors, by the governors and for the governor”