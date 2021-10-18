.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Executive Director Projects, EDP of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, has said the emergence of Engr Omeni Sobotie as State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC portends victory for the party.

Adjogbe in a statement felicitated with Engr Omeni Sobotie and other state party officials who were elected unopposed by affirmation of accredited delegates on their victory at the congress

He expressed confidence that Engr Omeni Sobotie and his team would take the party to a greater level.

He said: “As a grassroots politician and one-time Delta State Commissioner for Environment, Engr Omeni Sobotie comes with a wealth of experience which I believe would spur our beloved party to greater heights, especially with 2023 insight.”

Adjogbe also commended the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta APC founding leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and the entire leadership of the Delta APC for ensuring a hitch-free State Congress.

He said: “The just-concluded State Congress of our great party reflects how much we can achieve as a party especially ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I must therefore commend the leadership of the Delta APC under the leadership of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta APC founding leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and other leaders who ensured that the congress was peaceful and free from rancour.”