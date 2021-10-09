Confusion as MTN Network fails days after Facebook outage, Nigerians lament

Nigerians have taken to social media to lament as local mobile network MTN suffers network disruptions, after days Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by major outages.

Complaints of MTN’s disrupted data services flooded social media websites such as Twitter on Saturday.

The data network problems started at exactly 3pm (NGT), Vanguard gathered.

Meanwhile, MTN has not released any statement on the outage at the time of filing this report.

See some of the reactions gathered by Vanguard below;

@SirLeoBDasilva: “I bought Airtel mifi today and ordered Glo mifi as well. My sister said I am too paranoid. Look at it now, my MTN lines have no network but my paranoid has kept me online.”

@feranmiokafor: ” MTN network just went off. As per no service, is it just me?”

@_itzcandy: “wetin do MTN na.”

@ManLikeAJ: “My MTN keeps going on and off, be like MTN wants to pull a Zukerberge on us or am I alone in this, can’t even make calls.”

@valverian247: “MTN will just wake up and switch off its network without dude notice to customers. Nawa ooo. Thank God for Airtel.”

