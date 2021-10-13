.

…seeks Makinde’s intervention

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Residents of Fenwa community, in Apata, Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Wednesday, besieged the Governor’s Office Secretariat, to protest the alleged wrongful takeover of their land by a popular estate developer.

The residents in their hundreds, carried placards with various inscriptions, calling on the state government to wade in, over the land dispute, which is situated in Bako, Egan-arin, Fenwa community in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the Mogaji Olajumoke of Fenwa Village, Chief Sunday Olayori alleged that: “Sometime in March 2021, upon a routine inspection, “residents of the community discovered that Adron Homes started encroaching our land”.

He alleged that landowners have been accosted many times by heavily armed thugs and police officers, who dared to shoot and beat them at the sight of anyone.

The Mogaji revealed that upon further investigation, it has been discovered that over 250 hectres of the community’s land had been encroached upon by the owners of Adron Homes, whom the community never entered into any form of transaction with.

“Given this situation, we have decided to plead with the Governor of Oyo State to Save our souls. Adron Homes has continued to trespass on our land,” the Mogaji noted further.

He said, therefore, that as a result of this, the firm has denied the community access to their livelihood as most of the community residents are farmers.

The Mogaji, therefore, appealed on behalf of the community to the office of the Governor ‘Seyi Makinde to speedily come to their aid, as matters are gradually being escalated.

He added: “All we require is for an impartial committee to be set up to settle the disputes legally by reversion of our land back to us.”

“We shall go to any length to obtain justice in this matter and we hope that the Government of Oyo State would come to our aid.”