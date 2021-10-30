By Dapo Akinrefon

A group of human rights organizations, Coalition of Civil Society Networks in Nigeria and the Diaspora, on Saturday, petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari demanding for a complete reform of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, saying the petition was in line with the Coalition’s social responsibility of promoting accountability, transparency and good governance.

The petition, dated October 28, 2021, and signed by its leader, Sakari Hashimu, was rooted to Mr President through the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

Reading the petition at a press briefing during one of the Coalition’s peaceful protests at the National Assembly, Abuja, Hashimu insisted that immediate reform of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), is imperative to conform with the global best practices and standard, lamenting that the form it is now falls below the universal standard.

Hashimu recalled that on the 5th of October, 2021, “we took a similar peaceful protest to the Headquarters of the NSCDC demanding for the immediate sack of the Corps’ Commandant General and proper reforms in NSCDC under his stewardship,” adding that, “today, we are here at the National Assembly Abuja to present before distinguish and honourable members of the National Assembly, the need to scrap and reform the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps.”

The petition reads: “Worried by the current insecurity in the country, the federal Government should commence moves at amending the Act setting up the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), because there has been an enormous public dissatisfaction on the Conflicting roles of the Nigerian Police and the NSCDC and also the misplacement of mandate and job racketeering going on in the NSCDC. This outcry by citizens demands attention and immediate actions for reforms and amendment into the acts establishing NSCDC.

“Nigeria has witnessed two economic recessions and increased rate of insecurity within the period of this administration despite the huge amount of financial support to security agencies. This is not fair to the president who has been making great efforts along with the entire citizenry.

This economic situation calls for the Government to merge the NSCDC with the Nigerian Police Force so as to reduce the excessive cost of governance and improve the shortage man power of the Nigerian Police whose mandates are clearly defined and accessible to citizens unlike that of the NSCDC.”

The act, if amended and reformed, the Coalition boss said, “would review the current security situation in the country, examine the level of risk to critical assets and infrastructure, and find ways of working together to safeguarding them.”

On the alleged job racketeering, the Coalition called for proper investigation on recruitments processes in NSCDC, expressing suspicion that, “in the recent times in most Ministries, Departments and Agencies, money is now used in getting appointment letters.”

The petition further reads: “The allegation is public outcries by many Nigerian youth who sell hard earn family and private properties to seek employment in the NSCDC and other government agencies with no assurances of offering them job.

“We equally pass similar vote of confidence in other sister security agencies like the Department of State Security Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Army for intelligence and prompt operations.”