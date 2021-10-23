.

By Elizabeth Osayande

President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, CIPM, Mr Olusegun Mojeed, Thursday, visited the nation’s seat of power, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, and sought a collaboration with the Federal Government on human capital development.

The CIPM boss in the company of principal officers of the institute, on a courtesy visit to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, stated that such collaboration was necessary to better nurture and train the country’s priciest endowment, the people who in turn, contribute to the national development.

Mojeed, who invited Adesina to the institute international conference slated for November 24 and 26, holding in Abuja, thanked the presidency for approving 14 days of paternity leave for male workers in the country.

His words: “Approving 14 days paternity leave for new dads in government employment is a positive step in the right direction. The policy conforms with global standards. It conforms with international best practices. It is worthy of commendation.

“I’m a private sector person. And in the private sector, we used to allow five days for new dads, dads with new additions to their families, to help them cope. So, President Buhari making the 14-day paternity policy is laudable.”CIPM president reiterated.

The SA to the president on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina expressed delight CIPM move to partner with the federal government on human capital development.

“I am delighted about your offer to partner with the Federal Government on human development. Human capital development is dear to the heart of President Muhammadu Buhari. He underscored its importance at the just concluded Mid-Term Ministerial Retreat.”

Others who spoke at the courtesy visit included, a Fellow of the CIPM, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adetayo Haastrup, who doubled as the executive in charge of corporate education and advocacy; CIPM Vice President, human capital development, Henry Unuakpor; and a member of the institute, Ms Ebun Owolabi.