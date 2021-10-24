By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

THE Clergy and Laity of All Saints’ Chapel, University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State have enjoined the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Lilian Salami to trust in God as she works to steer the boat of her administration into its destination.

This admonition was contained in a letter delivered by a delegation of the Chapel led by the Chaplain, Venerable David Osazee Egbenusi during a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor in her office where the Chapel commended her for her sterling performance since assumption of office as the Chief Executive of the institution.

She was commended for the progress she has made in terms of commitment to academic excellence, as well as the transformation and beautification of the university environment in both Ugbowo and Ekehuan campuses and urged her to sustain the tempo.

A statement by a member of Chapel Committee, Dan Aigbavboa made available to Sunday Vanguard said in the letter titled, “Message of Encouragement and Hope”, the delegation noted that leadership comes with its own storms which could be diverse in form; but added that to everyone who trusts in the Lord, such storms will always end in praise.

They reminded the VC of how Jesus Christ restored “great calm” in the ship when He rebuked the wind following the fear expressed by His disciples who cried to him in Mark 4:35-41, stressing that the same Jesus Christ is alive today and forever and can do greater things for her.

While acknowledging that there could be saboteurs in the system, the All Saints Chapel enjoined Prof. Salami to have around her more men and women of character and loyalty who would work with her in sincerity and purpose in her administration.

The Chaplain, Ven. Egbenusi also added that the Chapel was not known for massaging the ego of any personality, but that the Clergy and Laity had come as a family to encourage the VC and pray with her and would continue to do so until praise becomes testimony.

Members of the delegation took turns to appreciate the good works of Prof. Salami while encouraging her with the scriptures.

In her response, the VC, Prof. Salami expressed deep appreciation to the members of the chapel delegation for the visit.

She ascribed her appointment as VC to the grace and mercy of God, as her emergence was clearly divine, adding that she was the “under dog” in the race for the position.

Salami restated her resolve to ensure that it was no longer business as usual in the governance of the institution, promising to take the institution to greater heights.

