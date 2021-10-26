Deji of Akureland

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi has disowned the kingmakers who installed the controversial lralepo elect, Prince Gbenga Ojo, describing them as jesters.

Oba Aladelusi in a statement issued in Akure to set the record straight on the two princes laying claim to the stool said “the purported kingmakers are not known to the Akure Council of Chiefs and the state government.

The statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye, said that the purported selection of Iralepo elect by the said kingmakers and Omowas “does not have a place in law and it is, therefore, ultra vires null and void and of no effect.

Oba Aladelusi challenged them to “provide the gazette that recognized them as kingmakers in Ondo State adding that their action is a contempt of the court by choosing to claim ignorance of the law.

On the status of the lralepo of lsinkan, Oba Aladelusi said that the late Iralepo of Isikan had never attended any council of Obas meeting either at the local government or state level before his demise and was not a member of the Ondo state Council of Obas.

Oba Aladelusi who is the Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas wondered the “desperation of these purported kingmakers in twisting facts and creating apprehension where there is none?

“There is no doubt that the action(s) of the purported Kingmakers and Omowas can only have its place in the Nollywood movies and not in a sane society governed by law.

The monarch said that ” the said kingmakers chose to be myopic in their opinion to twist facts with regards to the power(s) of the Deji to appoint Minor Chiefs in Akure Land.

He said that while the purported kingmakers failed to tell the whole world that the late Iralepo performed his functions as a Quarter Chief and promptly attended the Deji in Council meetings until his demise.

“We wondered what could be the motive of those who called themselves Kingmakers making frantic efforts to change the narratives and trying to confuse the public on the status of the Iralepo.

The monarch has therefore urged “Mr Gbenga Ojo to come out of his hiding rather than claiming to be in seclusion and continue his normal business activities rather than claiming to be in a seclusion which can only exist within the figment of his imagination as an Iralepo in person of High Chief Adeyeye Gbenga Henry has been duly installed.

“As a young promising Isikan and Akure man, he should realize that there is always a better assured days ahead and should avoid been pushed into being on the wrong side of the law as the law is no respecter of person(s).

“it is important to say without any iota of contradictions that the Deji is not at loggerhead with anyone in the selection of an Iralepo as he had only exercised the right traditionally and legally conferred on him as the appointing and consenting authority for Minor Chiefs in all Areas that traditionally, historically and customarily belongs to him not even minding the bifurcation of the old Akure Local Government.

“We wish to appreciate the well-meaning sons and daughters of Isikan for standing firm and avoiding being pushed into a needless crisis that could have emanated from the illegal action of some individuals in Isikan Community.

“The Deji wishes to reaffirm his commitment that we will never be at dagger with each other or allow any form of suspicion that could keep us distant from each other.

“As the custodian of traditions, the Deji will continue to unite every Quarters and towns in Akure Speaking Communities while addressing issues that may crop up along the line.

Oba Aladelusi said that “We are aware of the frantic efforts of those attempting to sow the seed of discord among us to profit therefrom, it is however clear that we will surely surmount any myriads of challenges and we will mend every broken fence and dust up old alliances for a peaceful, united and prosperous Akure Kingdom”.

