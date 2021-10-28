.

The Agbarho Traditional Council of Chiefs, Agbarho Kingdom in Ughelli North local government area, Delta State, yesterday debunked rumour of the re-installation of the former monarch of the Kingdom, Chief Samson Ogugu who was dethroned over two years ago.

The council of Chiefs, joined by ‘Eweya’ (women) of Agbarho in a press conference held at the Palace, insisted that the current Monarch, His Royal Majesty, William Onokpite, the Osuvie of Agbarho Kingdom remains the only recognised king by the kingdom.

Chairman of Agbarho Traditional Council of Chiefs, Chief Osiobe Eric Okotie who addressed newsmen on the position of the Kingdom, said those peddling rumours of the return of the dethroned Monarch are miscreants who have no direct lineage to the kingdom.

The address reads thus, “we have called this conference to let the world know the position of Agbarho as a clan with regards to what is going on in our monarchy. Some time ago the former king, Samson Owhe Ogugu was dethroned due to his instability as far as his mental state was. There were a lot of problems in the community, the bulk of which problems emanated from him, there was no peace in the community.

“Agbarho took the bull by the horn William Onokpite was made king by the Usueke (king makers). The kingmakers are vital to the existence of the kingdom, they are the decision-makers and they support the king and we have absolute support of the four kingmakers, who are solidly behind His Royal Highness, William Onokpite.

“For some time now they have been peddling a lot of rumours which are not correct that our king will be sent out of the palace. The people that are peddling those rumours are not Agbarho indigenes, some of them are from Okpe and others, they cannot point at their ancestral compound here in Agbarho. We know them, they are in fact miscreants.

“The Delta State government has at no time asked His Royal Majesty, William Onokpite I to vacate the Agbarho palace, built and owned by the Agbarho people for the dethroned king Samson Oweh Ogugu within two weeks or any other date.

“For the records, the security meeting presided by the Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro on Wednesday, 6th October 2021 made it clear to both the dethroned king, Chief Samson Owhe Ogugu and his Chiefs on one side with His Royal Majesty, William Onokpite and the Otota (spokesman) and Usueche I of Agbarho kingdom, Usueche Barr. Erhiakpore Bini on the other side that, government don’t appoint or nominate traditional rulers, which is a fact but that instead, government affirms recognition of appointed kings or traditional rulers as such customs and tradition demands, of which the Usueche, kingmakers by the Agbarho tradition dully followed in dethroning Chief Samson Owhe Ogugu and crowning HRM William Onokpite as the customer demands on 6th December 2018.

“The Agbarho people are using this medium to re-affirm it’s a position that Chief Samson Ogugu remains dethroned as King in Agbarho and His Royal Majesty, William Onokpite remains as the substantial Osuvie of Agbarho Kingdom.”

Speaking further, they called on the state government to employ wisdom in handling the issue, adding that Agbarho as a clan would take care of their problem.

“Government will at the proper time do the needful. It is the person we want the staff of the office to be given to, that is who it will be given to. This power belongs to the Agbarho people, this decision is made by the Agbarho people, not by the government. Nobody can forcefully push our king out of this palace, I want that to be very clear. You can see there is peace”, he stated.