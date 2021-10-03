By Henry Ojelu

Lawyer and law lecturer at the University of Lagos, Wahab Shittu said: “Chief Ladi Williams’s death is shockingly unbelievable.

We mourn, earthly loss, heaven’s gain. He was personable, sociable, friendly, nice and decent.

“I had very close interaction with the departed silk.

We had mutual respect for one another. He drew me close to him like he did several others. No airs. None at all.

“He was reportedly fully vaccinated, and it is surprising that inspite of the precautions he took, he still died of covid- 19 complications – an indication that fully vaccinated or not, we remain endangered in these perilous times.

“His death undoubtedly is a huge loss to the legal profession and the Nigerian society in general.

He will be surely missed. As he reunites with the saints, my prayers is that his gentle soul find peaceful repose in paradise. Amen.”

