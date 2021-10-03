Chief Joseph Ojakovo Okpara, Okaorho of Eku sub-clan: 1909-2019

By Ese Adagbra

History is always laced with events of the past, which could be positive or negative, due to the particular case or personality in question.

Looking back at the events surrounding the life and times of Odjjisi Chief Ojakovo Joseph Okpara, immediate past Okaorho (traditional ruler) of Eku sub – clan in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State and the array of top personalities from both far and near that came to bid him farewell after joining his ancestors, many will agree with me that Odjjisi Chief Joseph Ojakovo Okpara lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation.

Odjjisi Okpara (JP), the Okaorho, was born September 27, 1909 to the family of Egudu Idogun of Iyadjarho Street, Eku. He had his primary education at Eku and later attended St. Joseph College Ozoro where he was trained as a Teacher. He taught in Ejaife Primary School Eku for many years and left teaching, but later went into professional painting and was later fully employed by the Eku Baptist Hospital in 1952.

He put in his best and retired after 33 years of service; his records at the Hospital shows that he was highly committed towards his job during his days with the institution.

He was a two-term President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Eku Branch and Chairman of Iyadjarho Progressive Union IPU, for many years. It is on record that he used both positions to reconcile disputes which could have caused serious problems among sons and daughters and families in Eku. He was appointed Justice of Peace (JP) by Justice Roseline Bozimo, former Chief Judge of Delta State.A strong and devoted Christain of the Baptist Faith. He was crowned as the Okaorho (the traditional ruler of Eku) sub clan in 2015 at a colourful ceremony, which attracted sons and daughters of Eku both from home and diaspora.

His achievements are legendary including but not limited to renovation of Eku market, massive rehabilitation and construction of roads, renovation and building of a Okaorho palace, building of a permanent mini palace for the Ewheya (oldest woman) employment of Eku indigenes into civil service of Delta State, Reconstruction and completion of Eku Town Hall, and Provision of one thousand Seats for the Hall, among others.

His achievements was as a result of his working together with his son, Olorogun Kenneth Okpara, who was the then Commissioner of Economic Planning and later Commissioner of Finance, Delta State. He lived for 110 years and joined his ancestors on 4, December, 2019.

It is not an exaggeration to say during Odjjisi Chief Okpara tenure Eku was transformed into a modern City aside from the fame and glory the Eku Baptist Hospital brought to the community, but that was in the past good days.

The reconstruction and completion of the Eku Modern Hall, which has a capacity of 1000 persons, is very spacious and sophisticated than what it used to be before now, is one of reasons for saying so. He worked with his son to ensure that the town hall was reconstructed and completed into a befitting modern standard by the Delta State Government for the Community. A befitting place where the people under his Leadership can meet and deliberate on issues affecting the Community are discussed and decisions are taken for the interest of the community.

Not done yet, during his tenure, a lot of roads were given a facelift as well, either by reconstruction or complete construction of new ones in Eku Community. He was on the neck of his son, Olorogun Kenneth Okpara to ensure that Eku and indeed Urhobo are not schemed out whenever government patronage comes up. Towards this end, some people from Eku were fortunate to be employed in the Delta State Civil Service Commission as civil servants. He also did his best by resolving issues, which could have resulted into crises between sons and daughters of the community during his tenure as the President of Urhobo Progress Union UPU Eku Branch.

So, it was not by mistake, but by his show of Urhobo patriotism and service to Eku sub clan and Urhobo as a people, and a former President of UPU Eku Branch, Olorogun Moses Taiga President General of the Urhobo apex body was not only physically present at his (Odjjisi Okpara) final rites of passage but also paid his tribute to this great son of Urhobo nation. When he said: “Chief Joseph Ojakovo Okpara the Okaorho of Eku Sub Clan, was a great man who served his Eku and Urhobo people well without blemish. You can see that because he was a great man and a disciplinarian he lived up to 110 years! That is fantastic! In a world where people go home in their 40s and 50s.He lived a well fulfilled life. I wish him well.”

For Chief Kenneth Oghenerhoro Okpara, his Owaren: the most senior son and former Commissioner for Economic Planning and later Finance Delta State, has this to say about his father in his tribute: “My father was a hard-working man, he lived his life to the fullest and fulfilled God’s will. He was a devoted Christian and God fearing Man who always loved the words of the Bible and hymn.”

“He was a disciplinarian, caring, loving, committed, supporting and a devoted father who instilled discipline and fear of God in his children. You were passionate about doing things in the right way and get annoyed if one didn’t get it right. He was compassionate and loving, always pushing encouraging one to pursue a goal to achieve success and to stand high. He taught me that the greatest commandment of God is to love one another and you led by example to all members of the family when they come around.

“Father was very passionate about Education always asking about my children well-being, studies and encouraging me to develop and not to depend on man but God. He spared not the rod but disciplined us in the right way. Father was a kind man who valued the Church of God, supporting the Aganbi Memorial Baptist Church. Daddy, your legacy will go on. I will always remember the good memories we have with you, you’re hard-working, industrious, courageous and honesty in whatever you do.

“Father, your faith in God saw you through many difficult and dark times and God gave you longevity. Father you have “fought the good fight and have finished the race here on earth 2nd Timothy 4:7-8, rest in peace with the Lord.

Chief Kenneth Okpara also said that his father brought them in the way of God by always encouraging them to participate in church activities which made him to join the Agabi Memorial Baptist Church Choir where he became a tenor singer.

A good man and an astute traditional ruler, that was why his final Rites of passage attracted a a lot of key personalities , from far and near who gather at Agabi Grammar School to join the Eku Community to bid him a befitting farewell.

One significant event that attracted everybody at the occasion was the total mobilization of almost all the politicians, community leaders and Udje Dancers of Udu Urhobo extraction by Chief Eddy Ono Sorhue, a Son In-law and Chief Dudu Akpotor, who also brought Ema Dancers were attracted to the occasion by Olorogun Kenneth Okpara (Owaren) senior son of Odjjisi Ojakovo Okpara.

This action added colour to the occasion.

The final rites of the passage of Odjjisi Chief Ojakovo Joseph Okpara JP the Okaorho of Eku Sub Clan was first heralded with a Christian worship open air service conducted by the Baptist Church of Eku, led by Rev Dr.A.N.Agbikimi because Odjjisi Okpara was a traditional ruler with a strong Christian background.

The sermon by Rev (Dr.) A.N. Agbikimi of the Baptist Church, was very soul touching. He described the late Okaorho of Eku, as a very strong and committed Christain who does not joke with God and as a person who has the fear of God which he demonstrated in everything he did and asked his children to take solace in the fact their father left the world at the age 110 years has indeed gone to join his Creator.

His achievements was as a result of his working together with his son, Olorogun Kenneth Okpara, who was the then Commissioner of Economic Planning and later Commissioner of Finance, Delta State.

Present at the final rites of passage of Odjjisi Okpara, in Eku were who’s who in Delta politics and economy, which include, Olorogun Moses Taiga President General of Urhobo Progress Union UPU, Captain Tony Onoharigho, Vice President General,1, Urhobo Progress Union UPU, Chief Ighoyota Amori , National Chairman of DC 23, Hon. Ben Igbakpa, Member Federal House of Representatives ( Ethiope Federal Constituency) Chief Moses Odibo, Okakuro, Novwie Okie, Chief Dudu Akpotor, Olorogun Ben Ojdjugo Olorogun Obuko Majoroh.

Chief Orho Dixson Akpotor, Mr. Nurudeen Owhawbarua, Olorogun Collins Eboh, Chief Polycarp Okpara, Chief Bernard Edewor, Hon. Evelyn Oboro Commissioner of Water Resources, Barr Arthur Akpowowo, Commissioner Urban Renewal, Hon. Afure Sakpra, Commissioner of Special Duties;

Hon. Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Former House of Representatives Member and Senator, Hon. Christian Onogba, Commissioner of Environment, Hon. Peter Uviejitonor, Member DTHA,Udu, Hon. Samuel Mariere, Former Member DTHA, Chief Fred Majemite, Chief Hon.Taleb Tebite, Chief Christopher Agagaraga (Adedibu of Delta State politics), Chief Vincent Oyibode, Commissioner of DESOPADEC. Mr. Raymond Edijala, Chief Eddy Ono Sorhue, former Chairman, Udu LGA.

*Adagbra, who lives in Asaba, Delta State, writes for Urhobo Voice

Vanguard News Nigeria