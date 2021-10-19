CEO Omologo tiptoed to mainstream consciousness with the viral “Go Hard” after bubbling under from Lagos and making his way into the Ghanaian music scene.

The singer delivers a sound that seals him as a significant voice for the street by mirroring their realities through music.



Monye Oluwa Damilola Emeke popularly known as CEO Omologo is the new big thing in the Nigerian and Ghanaian music industry. His invasion into the music scene has changed the game and has put other Afrobeats from the west coast on their toes.



CEO Omologo is a songwriter and record label owner who hails from Ogboli Quater Isse Illukwu Delta State, Anochia to be precise.



Born on August 10 1997 in Lagos state, Omologo has shown distinctiveness and creativity in his style of music since he hit the stage in 2016 and has not stopped giving great sounds ever since.



The singer has been developing behind the scenes for about a year and was officially unveiled in 2016.



Following the release of his “Ayefele”, which has attracted worldwide recognition, CEO Omologo has been on a roll with his subsequent projects including is much anticipated EP, “Med W” and most recently, currently one of the hottest records in the country presently.

Omologo also featured in albums of heavyweights.



Omologo is ready to reiterate its magic but this time, with a bang that will resonate not only with his teeming Nigerian and Ghanaian fans, but every lovers of Afrobeats across the world

Omologo is one of the few artists to achieve this kind of success in a very short period.

If these feats are anything to go by, he is definitely one to keep close watch on in 2021.



Omologo is presently laying finishing touches to his forthcoming debut album, Med W to be released later this year, and he’s sure to to further this streak in 2021 with more street bops.