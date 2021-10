By Arogbonlo Israel

The Les Fauves of Central African Republic saw off an uninspiring Super Eagles of Nigeria 1-0 in the World Cup Qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday.

Karl Namnganda’s late strike was all the the visitors needed to check Nigeria’s progress in the group, helping Raoul Savoy’s men grab a crucial win on the road which is also their first win in the group.

Vanguard News