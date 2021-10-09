.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon, Abayomi Olonisakin has called for total support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Central Africa Republic in Douala for the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Nigeria suffered a shocking 1-0 home defeat against the Central African Republic in African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Thursday.

It was Nigeria’s first loss at home in a World Cup qualifier since October 1981 when they were beaten 2-0 by Algeria in front of 80,000 fans in Lagos.

The results leave Nigeria top of Group C with six points from three matches, while the Central African Republic and Cape Verde both have four points with Liberia on three.

Nigeria has a chance for revenge on Sunday when they play CAR in neutral Cameroon while Cape Verde host Liberia the same day.

Olonisakin had set up a six-man committee for the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon to usher maximum support for the Nigeria team.

He stressed that Nigerians living in Cameroon will come out en masse to support the Super Eagles in Douala on Sunday.

“It is not over for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, we are top of the group and we believe we are qualifying from the group.

We are going to come out in large numbers to give total support to the team in Douala. As I said, Cameroon is Nigeria’s second home and we are going to be at the stadium with thousands of Nigerians living in the host country.

“The Nigerian community, the stakeholders and every Nigerians living in Cameroon would sing the national anthem and embrace the team with motivational chants to ensure victory against Central Africa.

“Victory is sure for Nigeria in Cameroon irrespective of the last result. It was an unfortunate loss but we are behind the team and we will give them maximum support.”

“The Nations Cup is coming next year, and the Super Eagles of Nigeria needs total support. We should make the country more comfortable for them and elevate them for success as the giant of Africa.

