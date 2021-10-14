A day after the remains of the billionaire businessman, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo were laid to rest, his children have continued his charity work as they donated N5 million to the Oronsaye Maternity and Orphanage Home in Benin, the Edo State capital.



They presented the cheque of N5 million and other gift items during a courtesy visit to children domiciled at the home, where Captain Hosa was born on Tuesday, January 7, 1958.



The 12 children, led by Okunbo’s first child and Her Royal Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III wife of Olu of Warri Kingdom, alongside other relatives and grandchildren, thanked Mr Patrick Oronsaye for the selfless service of running the facility, especially in bringing the great man to this world.



Olori Atuwatae III said: “When we were planning, we thought it would be best to pay homage to where our father was born. Thank you for giving us such a great man as a father.”



In the words of the first son of Captain Hosa, Osahon Okunbo, “We are thankful for the existence of places like this and people like your mother who sacrificed for their service to humanity.”



He also assured the administrators that the family would work closely with the orphanage home in the future to expand the vision of the late Matriarch.



Reacting to the donation, the current administrator and member of the board of trustees, Mr. Patrick Oronsaye, consoled the family. “I share in your pains,” he said adding “it is not just a loss to the family. It is a loss to an entire people.”



He encouraged the children to continue in their father’s good works and hoped that they would be greater than Captain Hosa ever was.



The family spent time playing with the children before leaving for the Thanksgiving Service in honour of their father later that evening at the NAF Base, Benin City, Edo State.



The maternity and orphanage home is located in Plot 28, Ewah road off Ikpoba slope, Benin City. It founded 70 years ago by the Matriarch Princess Katherine Oronsaye.

It was also the first maternity home in Benin province and has been instrumental in the birth of 53,000 children.