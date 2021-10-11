In a small gathering and a special moment strictly for the family of the patriarch, Captain Idahosa Okunbo Wells – a philanthropic giant and Edo people’s hero – was laid to his final resting place.

The short service, which included a grand procession closely followed by his family, held at the Wells Hosa Greenhouse Farm, a first of its kind commercially successful and indigenously owned greenhouse farm in the country.

He was accompanied by a few to a specially built and grand mausoleum at the centre of the premises, a memorial place that would be his final home.

The service was conducted by Apostle Goodheart Ekwueme, who encouraged the family to partake in the dust-to-dust ritual after a brief announcement of the interment.

The solemn service ended when his remains were committed to mother earth as the paid their last respects to a man that touched many lives while he lived.