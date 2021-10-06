The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, for the first leg CAF Confederation Cup clash between Bayelsa United of Nigeria and CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, October 17.

A letter conveying the approval sent by email to the NFF Secretary-General, Mohammed Sanusi and signed by Mohammed Sidat, CAF’s Club Licensing Senior Manager 1 (Development Division), stated: “We acknowledge receipt of the letter request and pre-inspection report with photos and videos of the Samson Siasia Stadium.

“After analysing the information and in accordance with the stadium requirements for the CAF Interclubs 2021-22 season Second Preliminary Round, we inform you that the stadium is approved for this round.”

The letter also indicated that another inspection might be required for the group stages if Bayelsa United qualify for the next round.

The approval puts to rest speculations about the stadium, particularly its football pitch’s eligibility for the continental games involving Bayelsa United.

In the first round played at the same stadium on September 19, Bayelsa United overpowered AS Ashanti Golden Boys of Guinea 4-2.

In a related development, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has congratulated the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Daniel Igali, on his recent re-election as President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF).

Governor Diri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, on Wednesday described Igali as a “round peg in a round hole.”

He said whether as a wrestler or an administrator, Igali had always brought pride to the state and indeed Nigeria as a whole.

“Daniel Igali is a perfect and shining example of a round peg in a round hole. His re-election as the Nigeria Wrestling Federation President did not come as a surprise to me or the state.

“He is hard working and always strives for excellence. The results are there to show for his commitment and dedication. I urge him to continue with the good job of discovering and grooming young wrestlers for our dear country.”

