As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR and to make people healthier in the environment its operates, Upfield Foods, the world’s largest plant-based consumer products, has donated its Blue Band products to some children in the primary schools in Lagos State.

The Company in a statement stated that the donation was in line with its purpose of making people healthier and happier with nutritious, delicious and plant-based food.

Upfield Nigeria visited six schools in Surulere, Lagos state, including; Westley School of the hearing impaired 1 & 2, Adebola Baptist Primary School, Surulere Baptist Primary School, Akin Jacobs Baptist Primary School, and Estate Baptist Primary School, as part of activities to felicitate with and create memorable moments for the pupils.

Speaking about the initiative, Motola Oyebanjo, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications, Africa and Middle East at Upfield, said the schools visit and donations were part of Upfield and Blue Band’s efforts to promote the importance of good nutrition in ensuring a healthy start and better learning outcomes for school-aged children.

She said, “Good nutrition, and especially a good breakfast, has been identified to have several benefits including how it contributes to the cognitive development of children, improving their learning outcomes in school and their general growth and wellbeing. In celebration of Upfield’s 3rd anniversary and the Better Breakfast Day which holds annually in September, we are taking the opportunity to share these benefits along with our Blue Band products with school children across West Africa.”

During the visit, Upfield’s Country Head of Sales in Nigeria, Oriyomi Ositade, noted: “The message we take along with us to our communities is one of healthy living, good nutrition, and the importance of being kind to the earth, which are key parts of what Upfield stands for. It is a privilege for us to engage with the future generation because their minds carry endless possibilities. We want to play our role in their success story by supporting parents to grow healthy and happy kids starting with a good breakfast and good nutrition.”

The visited schools appreciated the company’s gesture as commendable and exemplary in championing not only child nutrition, but also the advocacy for a sustainable environment through the promotion of plant-based foods. They noted that the kind gesture will not be forgotten in a hurry, and they look forward to future partnerships with Upfield.