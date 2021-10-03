By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Seventy percent of farmers in Kogi are women. In this season of cashew nuts business, it is not surprising that many women leave the state capital to the rural areas to pick the nuts for sale. The business booms between February and June.

Mariam Audu deals in cashew nuts business in Iyale, Dekina Council Area of Kogi State. Every year, she looks up to the cashew period with great feelings. The cashew nut business helps her to support her family.

Mariam and some other women before now put their cashew nuts under a tree in Iyale for sale, looking forward to the cashew merchants to buy from them. Unless through the help of an interpreter, Mariam cannot bargain in other languages asides her Igala native language, making it difficult for her to seek better marketing for her nuts.

Mariam, along with the other women have been in the business for many years. The cashew business has become an economic tool with which the women render assistance to their family. But over the years, the price of cashew nuts has dwindled due to its rejection at the international market following the adulteration of the nuts by some middlemen. Though Mariam and her colleagues did not know the reasons behind the crash in price of cashew nuts from the state, they are not unaware of the effect on their lives.

Cashew women farmers had for long been cheated by the ‘middle men’ who move around their community with a measuring scale of their own and determine the price to pay. The ‘middle men’ have pegged a ‘mudu’ of cashew nut for N700. To make matter worse, Mariam and the other women do not even know what they use the nuts for. Neither do they understand that beyond sucking the fruit, it has other composite functions.

Mariam typifies the situation of many of the women farmers in the state who have no basic knowledge of farming as a business. They lack the understanding that farming must be seen and taken as a business. They don’t know much about agricultural production, processing and marketing, so they run at a huge financial loss.

But within a short distance from Iyale, is Anyigba community, in the same Council Area where organized clustered women farmers are getting the better deal of the business. They belong to the Women in Agric Cooperative Federations, WACOF, a coalition that advocates for and supports women farmers, especially those in rural areas, to spur rural village economic development and increase food production.

The coalition does this through deepening smallholder women farmers’ knowledge of their rights and the state’s duties, as well as by serving as a vocal and visible pressure group on behalf of smallholder women farmers in Nigeria.

WACOF has chapters across thirty-five states and the Federal Capital Territory. And in Anyigba where farming is central to livelihood, the cooperatives are members of WACOF linked to the national level. Mariam has since been introduced to the group which has helped change her trading in the cashew nuts business.

The WACOF intervention has shifted political and community dynamics. Their engagement as a group has given the women farmers a voice to engage collectively on their own issues. The results include increased access to funding.

They have encouraged the women to share knowledge with their peers. Because of the benefits of the training, Mariam and the smallholder women farmers’ productivity started improving, and their peers that were not in cooperatives were attracted to join them.

These women farmers in the state have recognized their ability to self-organize. This alliance has grown to become a recognized network and movement for women farmers across the Council Area of the State. So far, this women-farmers’ group has a membership of 5000 in Kogi.

The organization’s programs have boosted the rural women and have made them a veritable tool of economic development in the State.

CHALLENGES

The challenges of women farmers in Kogi state are many, but four are distinguished: lack of access to fund, lack of access to market, lack of access to modern farming technology, and lack of access to improved seed.

It begins with lack of access to fund. It is often the men in farming that get funding the most, perhaps due to the historical antecedent that farming is for men and women only farm less profitable crops.

Lack of access to modern days farming tools or simple labor-saving equipment is also an issue. Without tools, such as hand tractors, harvesters, and threshers, women are forced to use crude manual implements such as hoes, increasing their workload and impacting their health. This has stifled growth and expansion of these smallholder women farmers and has resulted in high post-harvest losses and missed opportunities to add value to farm produce that could be sold for higher prices.

The poor rural road network causes increases in transportation costs, thereby limiting market access for these rural women farmers. Women are more vulnerable to the challenges of transportation than their male counterparts. The difficulty in navigating the rough terrain of the roads makes a woman farmer more likely to be subject to intimidation and sexual harassment during her commute to the market. Due to these challenges, their husbands often restrict a lot of their movement to the market. Some women farmers also suffer from the lack of access to extension services.

Without water points in their homes or fields, smallholder women farmers must trek some kilometers every day and put both themselves and their families at risk of water-borne diseases. Without electricity, they cannot use simple labor-saving technologies, such as grinding mills. Limited access to small irrigation facilities means that rural women farmers are dependent on rain-fed agriculture and cannot plant during the dry season. Low productivity and profitability also result from limited access to inputs such as organic fertilizers, improved seeds and seedlings, as well as inadequate extension services. Without either the knowledge of farm practices that improve yields or the technology that enables them, production remains limited.

But Mariam and the other women who suffered in the past have through WACOF presence in the state gained solutions to some of their problems; they have been able to gain better knowledge of farm production, starting from processing, packaging and marketing stages.

Mariam said she and her group members have been linked to other donors such as KEDEHEALTH and INKNATIONS in promoting their cashew and other commodities which include rice, maize, cassava, plantain, vegetable and other crops.

She said they have been given access to the 16 merchant centers across the State to handle issues of post-production loss. The merchant centers are the warehouse which farm crops, produced by the women are bought and stored for onward transportation to their partners.

Most of the members are benefiting from loan to start their farming. They are also assisted at the merchant center to process their products so as to maximize profit and also get help with transportation or marketing the products to other partners.

Members are also benefiting from the Farmers Health and Pension schemes, which are done in partnership with Inknations, where every month, a certain percentage of their produce are retained as pension and used for their monthly free health cares.

An agricultural economist said that the majority of women farmers don’t keep records of all inputs. “All they are interested in is just to sell their produce. And if you don’t know how much you have invested from day one, how do you determine how much to sell your produce. That is why the middle men always cheat the women farmers”, posited agronomist, Friday Ogazi.

The scheme is however projecting on how to enlighten the Kogi women farmers on how to determine cost of production, starting from production to marketing.

CALL TO ACTION

Over the years, the efforts of women farmers in the State have received the attention of the government only on paper. For the past six years, the state government’s annual budget has allocated money for women farmers, but they have not been able to access it. Last year’s budget had N100 million provision for women farmers, much the same as this year.

However, women farmers have continued to push forward in farming. They are hopeful that a day will come when a government that will hear the cry of women farmers will be birthed in the State.

Indeed, there is need for the state government to respect the Maputo declaration of giving 10 percent budgetary allocation to the agricultural sector. The less than 5 percent budgetary allocation in the 2021 budget of the state is grossly inadequate.

There is also a need for increase in the number of female extension workers to interact with the women farmers.

Government agricultural scheme does not reach the real farmers as ‘political farmers’ are most often the beneficiaries. Therefore, there is need for government at all levels to ensure that the real farmers are the real beneficiaries of agricultural subventions.

The state and federal governments also need to engage agencies or organization such as WACOF to empower more women in agriculture sector to maximize and harness their farming businesses.