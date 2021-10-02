



President Muhammadu Buhari

Some residents of Nasarawa State have expressed confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari’s governent to address the various challenges facing the country.

Some of the residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday said that the President’s Independence Day broadcast, touching on the achievements in the various sectors was quite reassuring.

They, however, urged the Federal Governent to increase the tempo, especially on security and the economy.

Mr Malle Moses, a resident in Keffi, said that the administration had performed creditably in agriculture, health, education, transport and youth empowerment through the various intervention programmes.

“I am confident that Mr President has the political will to take this country to greater height based on the achievement so far.

“I want to appeal to Mr President not to relent in taking new measures towards addressing insecurity in the country,” he said.

Also, Hajiya Rabi Usman, a business woman, wants the federal government to set up marketing board in order to control the prices of food and other items.

Mr Solomon Godwin, a youth activist, Mrs Helen Ajegena and Zainab Ibrahim, all residents of Lafia, thanked the President for increasing the N-Power beneficiaries from 500,000 to One Million, giving opportunity for more youths to be empowered.

Mr Benjamin Ango, a lecturer at the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic Lafia, urged the government to do more in addressing insecurity in order to avert acute food shortage in the country.

Another resident, Hajiya Nana Muhammad, the President’s emphasis on dialogue for peaceful resolution of conflicts despite ethnic, religious and other differences was vital.

She expressed optimism that Nigeria would be great again in spite of the current temporary challenges.

Muhammad urged Nigerians to support the governent in promoting peace and unity for development to thrive in the country.