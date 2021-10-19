…as The Radiant church set to hold 2021 convention

By Gabriel Olawale

The Presiding Bishop of The Radiant Church, Bishop Emma Omon has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from any attempt to suppress genuine agitating voices across the country but rather follow the part of empathy and dialogue.

Speaking ahead of the church 2021 Kingdom Celebration convention slated for 30th and 31st of October, Bishop Omon said that some of the agitations is because certain sections of the country feel neglected, “Nigeria is made up of member states, you dont form a nation by forcing people to stay in a nation. The only way forward is to listen to their grievances and dialogue with them.

“When you try to suppress agitating voices, it gets louder and stronger. You can use force for some years but at some point, the agitation will become too much to handle. The wise thing for a leader to do in a country that is divers like ours is to listen and act. You need to let them know that they are not neglected by ensuring equal representation. Let people feel the impact of the resources generated in their country.”

He disclosed that a lot of damages have been done already with so much crisis and bloodletting, “President Buhari needs to begin to use the right choice of words, he is a father of the nation and I think it will help if he starts using the right words. He needs to speak to Nigerians in a way that they will know he has empathy and also make people feel the empathy. The bible says when people are grieving, grieve with them and when they are rejoicing rejoice with them.

Bishop Omon who was very optimistic that God will hear the prayers of the saints and heal our land, said that elected officials need to start doing things that when they leave office the masses will remember them for good, “there is chaos in the land, people can no longer move freely from state to state. Kidnapping is now a profession, Nigeria is not stable economically. People are crying out everywhere and the government need to act quickly.

Speaking about the Convention, Bishop Omon explained that the 2021 Kingdom celebration themed ‘Empowered 2.0’ is about celebrating the dominion of Christ, “It takes the power of God to become what God wants you to become. When you have that power you can influence your world and make a difference.

“This year’s convention is to empower people and reassure them that they can actually live a good life and prosper irrespective of the challenges in the country. The convention will start on the 29th of October with Ministers and Church Leaders Summit with workshops and discussions on various subjects such as leadership, money and ministry, marriage and ministry, discipleship and multiplication, among others.

“We are going to be having two morning sessions daily on the 30th and 31st of October when the convention begins proper and two guest ministers, Rev Yinka Yusuf from Household of Love Church and Apostle Lawrence Achudume of Victory Life Bible Church International are expected to grace the occasion.”