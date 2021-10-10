By Chioma Obinna

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr Osahon Enabulele on his election as the President of the World Medical Association, WMA, for the 2022-2023 Executive year.

In a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina said the Buhari recognises that at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the world, a Nigerian has been elected to lead a very important body whose members, around the globe, deserve commendation for their life-saving roles and personal sacrifices to save humanity.

“President Buhari trusts that the past President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and current President of Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), will bring his wealth of experience in the medical field and impressive leadership skills to his new position.

“The President wishes Dr Enabulele, a Chief Consultant Family Physician, every success in the new assignment, assuring him of the Federal Government’s unflinching support,” the state reads.

In separate press statements, the Governors of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki and Delta state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has also congratulated Osahon for his emergence as the President of, World Medical Association, WMA.

Okowa, in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, commended Enabulele for the feat of becoming the first Nigerian and first West African to be elected President of WMA.

He said that Enabulele, former President of the Nigerian Medical Association NMA from 2012 to 2014, collaborated with the Federal Government in the introduction of reforms in the health sector, and courageously contributed sterlingly to the enactment of the National Health Act in 2014.

He urged the president-elect of WMA to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new task and wished him well in the new assignment.

Felicitating with Enabulele on behalf of the government and people of Delta, the governor said “I am delighted to note that you have once again made Nigeria proud by emerging as the first Nigerian and West African to lead doctors all over the world as president of the noble and critical professional body.

“While I congratulate you on this feat, let me remind you that the task of leading doctors all over the world is onerous, especially in this period of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the globe.

“I, therefore, charge you to remain focused and committed as you lead the WMA in this critical period, particularly with mounting skepticism over COVID-19 vaccines.”

Okowa prayed that God would grant Enabulele the grace to excel in the discharge of the new responsibility.

Obaseki in a statement described the feat as phenomenal and a testament to Dr. Enabulele’s commitment to promoting excellence and professionalism in the medical profession over the years.

According to Obaseki, “I heartily congratulate you on your emergence as the President of the World Medical Association, a global body that deploys advocacy in shaping policy at the local, national, regional and international levels.

“The feat is an acknowledgement of the years of work dedicated to advocating for reforms in policy, programmes and welfare for medical personnel within Edo State, Nigeria, Africa and the Commonwealth nations.

“We are, indeed, proud of your accomplishments, especially as you continue to serve as a role model for our youths and remain a trailblazer of our dear state.”

