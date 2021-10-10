President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr Osahon Enabulele on his election as the President of the World Medical Association (WMA) for the 2022-2023.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday, in Abuja, Buhari noted that ”at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the world, a Nigerian has been elected to lead a very important body.”

READ ALSO;Buhari vows to eliminate all forms of violent crimes

According to him, members of the WMA worldwide, deserve commendation for their life saving roles and personal sacrifices to save humanity.

He expressed the hope that the past President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and current President of Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), would bring his wealth of experience in the medical field and impressive leadership skills to his new position.

The president wished Enabulele, a Chief Consultant Family Physician, every success in the new assignment, assuring him of the Federal Government’s unflinching support