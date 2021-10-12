By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Zambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Sọlọmọn Samuel Jere and the Asokoro, Abuja branch of the Seventh-Day Adventist, SDA, Church have offered to help Nigeria tackle its security challenges.

The High Commissioner said Nigeria played a significant role in liberating most South Africa during the apartheid regimes and so was time to appreciate them.

This was as the pastor in charge of the church, Pastor Munaji Musa said that no meaningful development can be achieved by any country without peace.

Speaking, Tuesday, at a press conference heralding an international peace concert, organised by the SDA, Asokoro, Abuja Church this weekend, the envoy said Zambia was ready to share intelligence with Nigeria in areas of comparative advantage to help fight crimes.

He said a renowned gospel music group from Zambia called ‘The Jasper Sea’ would be ministering at the peace concert with a host of other notable gospel singers in Nigeria.

He said: “If you remember at the time of fighting for the liberation of South Africa, Nigeria joined the southern African countries and they became one of the five frontline states in enhancing a peaceful coexistence in South Africa.

“It is for this reason that the Seventh-Day Adventist, SDA, church has come up with a brilliant method of enhancing peace and to this effect Zambia would want to identify ourselves with the adventist church. Because our brothers and sisters in Nigeria who are grappling with insecurity

“Zambia cannot stand idle and watch our brothers and sisters in Nigeria being faced with acts of terrorism. You must be aware that the Zambian government has a new leader. This government has come up with a new approach. As small as Zambian is, we have a beautiful training programme.

“As I am talking to you now, we have different countries starting from India and different part of Africa that are in Zambia, training to perfect our acts of fighting terrorism and insurgency.

“On the basis of that, Zambia stands ready to partner with Nigeria and fight crimes. There are areas of comparative advantage like areas fighting fraud, investigating it that Nigeria is strong. Zambia also has an area of advantage that Nigeria will be interested in and it is in that area that Zambia wants to join Nigeria through the peace convert.”

Vanguard News Nigeria