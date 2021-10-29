Following report that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, carried out operation in Justice Odili’s home, Head Media & Publicity, of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, Friday night condemned the report, noting that none of the officers of the commission carried out operation in Justice Odili’s home.

According to an Online media not (Vanguard), the commission officers were said to have gone to the judge’s home to execute a search warrant as part of investigations into her husband, Peter Odili, who is a former Governor of Rivers State.

In his statement titled: “EFCC Did Not Carry Out Any Operation in Justice Odili’s Home”, the commission said: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to claims in a section of the media that operatives of the Commission today, October 29, 2021 stormed the Maitama, Abuja home of a Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili, purportedly to execute a search.

“The Commission by this statement wishes to inform the public that the report is false as it did not carry out any operation at the home of Justice Odili.

“If there was any such operation as claimed by the media, it was not carried out by the EFCC. The Commission enjoins the public to discountenance the report.”