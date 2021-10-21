Nigerian business mogul, Valentine Ozigbo, who is the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has secured another victory as the Supreme Court of Nigeria declares him the authentic candidate of the party for the November 6 election.

The apex court, in a judgement delivered at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja on Thursday, October 21, 2021 threw out all the challenges to Ozigbo’s candidacy and awarded a damage of N5 million against “meddlesome interloper” Senator Ugochukwu Uba.

The panel of justices, led by His Lordship, Justice Inyang Okoro affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal Awka Division delivered on September 3, 2021, which declared him the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP.

Mr Ozigbo was present at the Supreme Court along with former Governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi, and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe. The political heavyweight and the team of lawyers who handled this case are currently addressing the press at the court.

This is a developing story. More details will be added shortly.