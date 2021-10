By Emmanuel Okogba

Gypsy king, Tyson Fury ended Deontay Wilder’s challenge in their trilogy fight with an 11th round knockout on Sunday.

With a total of five knockdowns, it lived up to its billing which Fury acknowledged when after the fight he said, “I’m not going to lie, Wilder gave me a good fight, but like I’ve said before, I’ve the best fighter and he’s the second best”