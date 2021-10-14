

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, affirmed the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Charles Soludo, as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Mary Odili, upheld the judgement of the Kano State Division of the Court of Appeal, which validated the primary election that produced Soludo.

The Supreme Court held that the appellate court was right when it quashed a Jigawa State High Court judgement that recognised a parallel primary election that was conducted by the Jude Okeke-led faction of APGA.

It will be recalled that Soludo emerged from the primary election that was organised by the Chief Victor Oye-led faction of the party.

Details later:

